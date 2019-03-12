Mozambique: 7 Killed, Thousands Displaced After Mozambique Cyclone

Photo: Pixabay

Maputo — Seven people have been killed following a tropical cyclone in northern Mozambique. Some 32 222 people were affected, including 4 242 that have been displaced.

The Southern African country is suffering the effects of Tropical Cyclone IDAI. It formed over the Northern Mozambique Channel on Saturday.

The cyclone was moving south-east with a wind speed of 89 - 118 km/h. IDAI is expected to evolve to a Category 4 tropical cyclone making landfall south of Zambezia and north of Sofala provinces with a sustained wind speed of 204 km/h.

The Zambezi river basin has reached its maximum capacity and the propagation of the flood to the lower Zambezi is expected, affecting the provinces of Manica, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia.

National authorities are working closely with international organizations to assess the situation. Cyclone Eline battered Mozambique in the year 2000.

About 150 people were killed and 220 000 others displaced.