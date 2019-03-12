Malawi: Aspiring MPs Asked to Establish Constituency Office

Chiradzulu — Mpama 2 Youth Network has asked shadow parliamentarians for Chiradzulu Central Constituency to establish an office when elected to ease communication, a development which would enhance development of the area.

Chairperson for the Network, McPhalen Monjeleriwa made the remarks on Wednesday at Mombezi Court during a meeting with shadow Members of Parliament (MPs) to hear if the affairs of the youth were incorporated in their manifestos.

He added that the MPs must attend Council and parliamentary meetings for the good of the constituency than before when no MP was found in Council meetings.

Monjeleriwa said as youth in the district, they would like the MPs to assist the youth to acquire land for the cultivation of different crops to feed the district hospital and Chiradzulu Secondary School.

"It is our wish to see the secondary school in a fence for security and prevent learners from being exposed to distractions considering that the school is close to the market," he added.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspiring legislator, MacTimes Malowa commended the youth for the meeting, saying he has learnt a lot and urged them to continue with such engagements.

He promised to conduct meetings with all groups of people to ensure that no group is left behind in terms of development for the area.

On his part, United Transformation Movement (UTM) Parliamentary candidate, Tony Bwanali assured that he would prioritize the youth in development once ushered into office.

Bwanali who is Councillor for Mombezi Ward promised to work with all the relevant governance structures for even distribution of development projects.

Chiradzulu Central has nine MP aspirants and the network managed to meet two in the first phase.