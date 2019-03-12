Rwanda: UN Recognises Rwanda Female Police Peacekeeper

As the world celebrated the International Women's Day, the United Nations (UN), expressed its gratitude to Rwandan police officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Teddy Ruyenzi, for her outstanding role in UN peacekeeping.

Ruyenzi currently heads a contingent 160 police peacekeepers from Rwanda, deployed under the United Nations Mission in south Sudan (UNMISS).

The UN said in a tweetthat women police officers like Teddy Ruyenzi from Rwanda... play a critical role in UN peacekeeping, particularly in societies where only women are allowed to interact with women of the community.

Ruyenzi told The New Times that the contingent she leads is composed of 50 per cent women and 50 per cent men.

She said Rwanda has the highest number of women peacekeepers under the UN.

"Doing our work professionally where we fight gender based violence, conducting patrols and many more sets us apart from other peacekeepers," she said, referring to Rwanda peacekeepers.

She encourages more women to join the police force. The International Women's Day is marked on March 8, every year.

This year's celebrations at national level were marked under the theme: "Together, Let's Build a Safe Family."

On the International scene the theme was "Balance for Better".

