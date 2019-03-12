Namibia: Fashion Council of Namibia Elects New Board

The most stylish tribe has spoken and the Fashion Council of Namibia (FCN) is under new management.

Announcing a dynamic mix of visual artists, creative entrepreneurs and fashion designers boasting backgrounds in law, media, public relations, marketing and commerce at the FCN annual general meeting last week, the outgoing board ushered in the era of Merja Iileka, Jaimee-lee Diergaardt, Frieda Karipi, Ericke Tjiueza, Kevin Perestrelo, Allison Lou and Armando van Wyk.

"I'm very excited about our new council board members. I see a lot of potential in them and I believe they will be a great team," says former FCN chairperson, Melisa Poulton.

"I'm very happy for how far we have come as the fashion council and that there is room for more growth. We have so much potential and, if we all work together by creating more collaborations and opportunities, the fashion industry can grow even more."

Democratically elected to nurture, facilitate and create various fashion industry platforms while building on the previous board's three-year legacy, the new fashion council takes over on often funding-challenged but firm footing.

"The outgoing board consisted of founding members who did the ground work to not only establish the fashion council as a legitimate body, but also established relationships across industries. From these relationships, the Windhoek Fashion Week was born, amongst others," says interim FCN chairperson Iileka.

"The new board is most excited about not only continuing those relationships, but establishing new ones. We are excited about giving creatives a platform to showcase their talents."

Currently leading a diverse team of spirited young industry players, Iileka will chair the council until a final chairperson and committee is elected at the association's first board meeting later this month. In the meantime, the council's vision has already begun to take shape.

"Each and every board member is dedicated to growing the fashion industry in Namibia, which is still in its infant years," says Iileka.

"The work that the current board does in the next three years will have a great impact on the fashion council's ability to be seen as a serious authority in the creative industry. There is a great need to increase membership, to get sponsorship and to integrate creative industries."

