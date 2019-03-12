South Africa: Double Murder Suspects Sought By Mthatha Police

press release

Police in Mthatha are looking for information that may lead to the arrest of unknown murderers that hacked and killed two unknown 35 and 45-year-old men at Lutholi locality Sibangweni A/A on Sunday, 10 March 2019.

It is alleged that today at about 05:30 one of the community members saw the two deceased with multiple wounds on their upper bodies at the dongas whilst he was taking his stock to the grazing field. A Ford Ranger which is believed to belong to the deceased was found in ashes close to the bodies.

Motive for their killing is unknown. We urge anyone with information to contact the investigating officer, Captain Zwakala on 073 093 3100 or may contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 and the information will be treated as confidential.