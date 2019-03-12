South Africa: Makhado Police Are Searching for Missing Man

press release

The South African Police Service in Makhado request public assistance in locating a 46-year-old man, Johannes Michal Koekemoer of Makhado (Louis Trichardt). He was last seen on 8 February 2019 when he left his home for Pretoria in the Gauteng Province.

Mr Koekemoer allegedly last made contact with his family on 1 March 2019, when he called them and ever since his phone has been on voicemail. The Police efforts to locate him at friends and relatives were all in vain.

Anyone with information that can assist the police to find Mr Koekemoer is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Mavhungu Malebo at 071 230 0968 or 015 519 4300 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211 or the nearest police station.