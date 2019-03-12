South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Welcomes Progress Made in Returning the Ashes of Ms Buhle Bhengu

press release

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed progress made in returning the ashes of Ms Buhle Bhengu with the family to South Africa. Ms Bhengu is a South African who passed away in the Caribbean Island of the Bahamas.

Minister Sisulu thanked the Government of the Bahamas for their cooperation and assistance. The Minister also expressed her gratitude to the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government for all their efforts, working with the family of the deceased.

Minister Sisulu noted that the family had travelled to the Bahamas to view the body, and they have agreed to the body being cremated. The cremation was recommended by the local authorities in the Bahamas, citing health and safety concerns. Minister Sisulu has also extended her gratitude to the Bhengu family for their understanding that their daughter's mortal remains could not be repatriated to South Africa due to international health standards to which both South Africa and the Bahamas subscribe.

Minister Sisulu once again sent her deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and said the South African High Commission in Jamaica (which is accredited to the Bahamas) will continue to ensure that the family is provided with the required consular support.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation