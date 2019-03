press release

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a male in his forties. The body was found next to Express stores at Mclean street in King Williams Town on 11 March 2019 at about 07h00.

He was wearing brown trousers, red T-shirt, grey hoody with no shoes on.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Nomfuneko Memani Mniki on 043 6040 100/130 or 078 907 6428.