South Africa: Suspect Arrested With a Prohibited Firearm in Seawinds

press release

To ensure the safety of the community, members of Wynberg Cluster Crime Prevention Unit were busy with crime prevention patrols last night, when they noticed a suspicious male in St Swithin Street, Seawinds. The suspect was searched and found to be in possession of a 9mm Norinco semi-automatic pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

The 27-year-old resident of Montague Village, was arrested and detained on charges of being in possession of a prohibited firearm and unlicensed ammunition. He will be appearing in the Muizenberg Magistrates court this morning. The possibility of the suspect being a member of one of the local gangs is being investigated.