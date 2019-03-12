12 March 2019

South Africa: Suspect Arrested With a Prohibited Firearm in Seawinds

To ensure the safety of the community, members of Wynberg Cluster Crime Prevention Unit were busy with crime prevention patrols last night, when they noticed a suspicious male in St Swithin Street, Seawinds. The suspect was searched and found to be in possession of a 9mm Norinco semi-automatic pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

The 27-year-old resident of Montague Village, was arrested and detained on charges of being in possession of a prohibited firearm and unlicensed ammunition. He will be appearing in the Muizenberg Magistrates court this morning. The possibility of the suspect being a member of one of the local gangs is being investigated.

