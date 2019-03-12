South Africa: Police Arrests Two Women Following a Hijacking in De Deur

press release

A 3-year-old boy has been rescued from a vehicle which was hijacked in the early hours of this morning at Wilersfarm and two women have been taken into custody for questioning. The vehicle was found abandoned at Thulamtwana informal settlement. The child was attended by the paramedics and found to be in good health.

It is alleged that the victim, a 37-year-old man, was driving with his girlfriend when he stopped at the side of the road. Two men who came from the nearby bush pointed him with firearms and took the vehicle. The vehicle was tracked and found at an informal settlement not far from where it had been hijacked. The victim and his girlfriend were not injured during a hijacking.

The suspects are being questioned as they may have conspired with the hijackers. Once they have been charged, they will be taken to the Vereeniging Magistrates' Court where they may be charged as accomplices to the hijacking. Two suspects (men) who hijacked the vehicle are still at large and police are following several leads to arrest them.