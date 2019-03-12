South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested On Alleged Murder

press release

Crime Combatting Unit with Trio Task Team arrested three suspects on the alleged murder of a man during a house robbery incident.

On the 7 March 2019, two men who are staying together at Beirut near Phuthaditjhaba, were surprised by suspects who gained entry through the roof of the room which is attached to their tuck shop. The suspects forced them into the shop where they robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash, airtime vouchers, cigarettes and cellphones. Before leaving the place, they alleged stabbed victims with sharp instruments. Both victims were rushed to local hospital where one of the victims (34) died and his friend aged (34) was later discharged.

On the 9 March 2019, the CCU and Trio Task Team received intelligence driven information which led to the detention of five suspects from Mabolela Village in Qwaqwa. After interrogation, two of the five were released because they could not be linked to the incident. The three were kept in police custody and charged for alleged murder and house robbery.

One of the three suspects, Lombard Serame (39) of Mabolela Village appeared before Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate court on 11 March 2019 whilst other two suspects aged 25 and 29 are appearing today, 12 March 2019.

"I want to appreciate and applaud the wonderful work executed by team of Cluster Operational Command Centre and the community for giving out information which led to arrest of the suspects", said the Phuthaditjhaba Cluster Commander, Major Gen Peter Moloi.