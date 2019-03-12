South Africa: Mandrax Worth Millions Seized in Bloemfontein

press release

On Monday, 11 March 2019 at about 22:30, Police were alerted by a bus service about five travelling bags found hidden amongst the luggage, which roused their suspicion. The bus, travelling between Pretoria and Plettenberg Bay, arrived in Bloemfontein and during offloading, five big travelling bags that could not be accounted for were found. The staff member became suspicious as the bags were not tagged.

The Police at Park Road Police Station were alerted and on arrival at Tourism Centre they inspected the bags and found mandrax tablets. The total weight of the drugs was 177, 23 kilograms with an estimated street value of R 2 460 000.

The police seized the drugs and no suspect has been arrested yet. An investigation has been launched to establish the origin and destination of drugs.