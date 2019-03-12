12 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man Arrested for the Alleged Rape and Murder of a Two-Year-Old Boy

A 35-year-old man is due to appear in the Reitz Magistrates Court soon on allegations of rape and murder of a 2-year-old boy.

The suspect, who is a blood relative of the boy's mother, took victim along to a nearby tuck shop in Petsana, Reitz on Friday, 09 March 2019 at about 19:00. He returned alone claiming that the boy had disappeared while they were walking back from the shop.

A search party, involving members of the community and several police units could not trace the child.

Yesterday 11 March 2019, suspect led officers to a spot between Petsana dumping site and a local Primary School, where the victim's body was found. Evidence gathered during preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was raped and strangled. He also had open wounds, an indication that a sharp object might have been used.

