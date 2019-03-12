Malawi: Over 450 Depeco Members Join PP in Chiradzulu East

Chiradzulu — Over 450 Democratic People's Congress (Depeco) members have defected and joined People's Party (PP) in Chiradzulu East Constituency following the announcement by the party's President Dr. Chris Daza that he would not contest in the May 21 Tripartite Election.

PP running mate, Dr. Jerry Janna welcomed the defectors Wednesday at Balala community ground in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kadewere in the district where the party conducted a rally.

He said the coming in of people from different parties indicates that PP is the best party of choice because their President Dr. Joyce Banda is the product that has been tried and passed.

"I would like to urge you all who have joined the party not to close the door because the door was opened which is symbolized by the opened lock to allow more to join," Jana pointed out.

He said the party does not believe in violence, saying violence was for people who did not have issues to present to the electorates, pointing out that PP's slogan emphasizes on transformation of people's lives.

The PP running mate asked people in Chiradzulu East to vote for Daniel Chikoja as Member of Parliament (MP) and Phoebe Dzuwa as Councillor for Mwanje Ward.

Speaking earlier, Chikoja promised to work towards providing clean and potable water, intensify irrigation farming and upgrade all feeder roads, among other things.

In Chiradzulu, PP has two parliamentary candidates and a councillor, out of the five constituencies.