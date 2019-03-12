Malawi: Killings, Abduction of Children With Albinism Worries Save the Children

Lilongwe — New Country Director for Save the Children Malawi, Kim Koch has expressed deep concern over continued killings and abduction of Albinos particularly children in the country over 121 people are missing this include adult and children.

She expressed the concern Wednesday in Lilongwe when she was unveiled as new Country Director at the Organization's offices.

Koch said she is very shocked with reports of killings and abduction of albinos in the country especially children saying every child has the right to be protected and live.

"Our Organization has passion for child rights protection; we will work hand in hand with government to make sure that children with albinism are protected to the latter," she promised.

The Country Director added that any violation of the rights of children in any social settings breaks their hearts and that this is why her organization will continue raising awareness on the need for the perpetrators of such barbaric acts to stop.

Commenting on her new job in the country, Koch said she was very delighted to join the amazing team of Save the Children Malawi adding together they will accomplish the motto of the organisation.

Deputy Country Director for Save the Children Malawi, Daniel Phiri assured stakeholders that the Organization would work tirelessly towards protecting all children regardless of their tribal, religious affiliations and social statuses.

"Save the Children has been implementing various projects through government and local partners in uplifting the welfare of children in the country since 1983. We are very proud of the remarkable contributions we have made towards the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs)," he said adding that since its inception, the organisation has assisted around 4,7 million Malawian children in the thematic areas of health care, education and child protection.

Phiri said the 36 years of its existence in Malawi Save the Children has been a key government development partner in uplifting the wellbeing of children.

Save the Children has clocked 100 years working World wide in development activities since its inception.