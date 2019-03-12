Angolan President Sends Condolence Message to Ethiopian Premier

Luanda — President João Lourenço has sent a condolence message to the Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed Ali, over the victims of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that happened last Sunday, which killed all the 157 people on board.

"I've learnt, with the deepest consternation, about the tragic accident of the Ethiopian Airlines aeroplane, which resulted in the death of all the occupants of the aircraft that was transporting them from Addis Ababa to Nairobi," regrets the Angolan president in a note that has reached ANGOP.

On the message, João Lourenço shares with the Ethiopian premier the pain of the relatives of the passengers and the crew, as well as expresses solidarity with the country, victims and the airline itself.

On the note, released by the Press Office of the President of the Republic, the Angolan Head of State extends his condolences to the families in mourning.