Angola At UN Meeting On Environment

Luanda — Environment minister Paula Francisco is in Nairobi, Kenya, where she is participating since last Monday in the 4th session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-4).

The opening ceremony of this meeting - which runs until the 15th of the present month under the theme "Innovative Solutions for Environmental Challenges, Sustainable Production and Consumption" - was marked with a minute of silence in memory of the passengers who lost their lives in the tragic accident of the Ethiopia Airlines.

Participants at the meeting are discussing issues such as the environmental challenges related to poverty and the management of natural resources, including sustainable food systems, food security, and strategies for halting biodiversity loss.

During this meeting, in which Angola also participates with the presence of its ambassador to Kenya and permanent representative at the UN Offices in Nairobi, Sianga Abílio, aspects related to the life cycle for the efficiency of resources, energy, chemicals and management of waste are also to be analysed.

The innovative development of sustainable business at a time of rapid changes in technologies are, among others, issues on this UN meeting agenda as well.

The 3rd UN General Assembly on the Environment (UNEA-3) was held in December 2017, also in Nairobi, Kenya.