South Africa: Land Reform, Efforts to Stabilise Eskom in the Spotlight

Progress made by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and the Special Cabinet Committee on Eskom will be under the spotlight today when Deputy President David Mabuza answers questions in the National Assembly.

Mabuza was assigned by President Cyril Ramaphosa to chair the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform to coordinate efforts to accelerate the land reform process.

The Deputy President will this afternoon respond to questions on measures taken by government in addressing the land reform process in a manner that is equitable and promotes an inclusive and cohesive society.

The Deputy President will also apprise Members of Parliament on government's efforts to bring stability to Eskom.

The Special Cabinet Committee on Eskom, chaired by Deputy President Mabuza, was recently announced by the President following a number of electricity outages as a result of structural challenges within the utility.

As chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), which is aimed at pushing back the frontiers of HIV and Aids and TB in the country, the Deputy President will outline the progress achieved during the period under review, including the Cheka Impilo campaign.

Cheka Impilo was launched during the commemoration of World Aids Day last year.

Through the implementation of this campaign, South Africa seeks to initiate an additional two million people on HIV treatment by 2020 and also find 88 000 missing TB cases annually.

The Deputy President is also expected to shed some light on government's efforts to address the challenges of poverty and unemployment through the Public Employment Programme (PEP).

In addition to these, he will brief MPs on progress achieved in the North West province since the intervention by the Inter-Ministerial Task Team led by the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.