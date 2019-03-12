South Africa: SA Offers to Assist After Ethiopian Airplane Crash

South Africa has offered to provide the skills required to speedily conclude the investigation into the Ethiopian airplane crash that claimed the lives of 149 passengers and eight crew members.

Transport Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, said a task team, including the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and the South Africa Search and Rescue, will work with Ethiopian authorities.

A total of 157 people passed away on flight ET302 from Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, bound for Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The crash happened on Sunday morning, shortly after take-off.

"The cause of the disaster is not yet known. However, the pilot had reported difficulties and had asked to return to Addis Ababa," the Department of Transport said in a statement on Monday.