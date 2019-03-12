South Africa: Spotlight On North West Women in Mining

Speaker of the North West provincial government, Sussana Dantjie, will today host an engagement session with women in the mining sector.

"The event will afford women in and outside the mining industry in the province the opportunity to participate and interactively discuss issues that have direct impact on them.

"It will also give key stakeholders and ordinary women an opportunity to raise their views and understanding the current debate about the role of women in mining as a key initiative for the economic growth for both the province and the country," said the provincial legislature ahead of the start of the session.

The Speaker will engage women through the "Basadi Re Aga Setshaba" outreach programme that will get underway at the Madibeng Town Hall in Brits at 10am.

The outreach programme will be combined with Women in the Mining Sectoral Parliament, which is part of enhancing oversight by the legislature on government policies and service delivery mechanisms.

A panel of experts led by Magdeline Mokwena from the Department of Mineral Resources will lead debates on government and company policies' effectiveness to integrate and sustain women in the mainstream of mining.

She is also expected to talk to how the industry can set the tone for women advancement as well as women empowerment policies within the mining industry, among others.

The session also aims to profile women businesses, as well as educate women in the province on the role and responsibility of the legislature as mandated by the Constitution.

About 600 women in business and arts are expected to attend today's session which will be held under the theme: 'Following up on our commitments: Making Your Future Work Better'.