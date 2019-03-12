Zimbabwe: President Cyril Ramaphosa Arrives in Harare to Co-Chair the SA-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this evening, 11 March 2019, arrived in Harare in the Republic of Zimbabwe where together with His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, will seek to strengthen mutual cooperation and deepen implementation of 45 bilateral agreements during the Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The two Heads of State will tomorrow, 12 March 2019, co-chair the third session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission.

The BNC is preceded by a ministerial session which was held earlier today, 11 March 2019, to consider and adopt the draft agreed minutes and joint communique negotiated by senior officials on 07 and 08 March 2019. Ministers also coordinated the agenda and programme for the Heads of State session.

Relations between South Africa and Zimbabwe are conducted through the BNC which was established in 2015.

During the BNC, the two Heads of State will review bilateral cooperation and progress made with the implementation of bilateral agreements.

South Africa and Zimbabwe are signatories to 45 agreements which cover a wide range of fields, including trade and investment, health, labour, migration, defence, taxation, tourism, scientific and technological cooperation, water and the environment.

In terms of trade, South African exports to Zimbabwe totalled R30,8 billion, while imports from Zimbabwe amounted to R3,6 billion.

South Africa and Zimbabwe enjoy sound bilateral political, economic and social relations underpinned by strong historical ties dating back from the years of the liberation struggle.

Deputy President Mabuza will act as President of the Republic during the President's absence.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu; Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni; Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; Home Affairs, Dr Siyabonga Cwele; Transport, Dr Blade Nzimande; Police, Mr Bheki Cele and Deputy Minister of Social Development, Ms Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu.

Issued by: The Presidency