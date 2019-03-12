South Africa: Interviews to Kick Off for CRL Rights Commission

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has appointed a six-member panel to interview candidates for the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).

The department said the process was progressing this week with the shortlisting of 42 candidates nominated by the public and sectoral organisations. The shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by the panel.

"COGTA Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, issued a call for nominations in September last year. The Minister has appointed a selection panel to interview the candidates and prepare a shortlist that will be given to the President of the Republic to consider and appoint at least 12 members to serve as Commissioners for a period of five years. The appointment process is undertaken in terms of section 11 of the CRL Act," the department said in a statement.

The selection panel comprises Professor Sihawu Ngubane, Panel Chairperson, who is the Deputy Dean of Undergraduate Studies in the Faculty of Humanities, Development and Social Sciences at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Since 2002, Professor Ngubane has served as the Deputy Chairperson of the African Renaissance Movement in KwaZulu-Natal. Professor Ngubane also adjudicates articles for possible publication for the African Language Association of Southern Africa.

Recognised Senior Traditional Leader of the Valoyi Traditional Community in Limpopo Hosi N'wamita II is also part of the selection panel which also includes, Mongane Wally Serote, renowned poet, traditional healer and writer.

The panel also includes Ashwin Trikamjee, a practising Hindu priest and an attorney. Father Patrick Rakeketsi, the Associate General Secretary of the Southern African Catholic Bishops Conference, and Marlene Bethlehem, former Deputy Chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission and former Chairperson of Advocacy on Public Education at the CRL Commission.

The CRL Rights Commission's mandate entails promoting respect for and further the protection of the rights of cultural, religious and linguistic communities; promote and develop peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance and national unity among and within cultural, religious and linguistic communities, on the basis of equality, non-discrimination and free association; foster mutual respect among cultural, religious and linguistic communities; promote the right of communities to develop their historically diminished heritage.

The commission also recommends the establishment or recognition of community councils.