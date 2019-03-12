South Africa: Premier Chupu Mathabatha Meets Elandsdoring Township Community, 13 Mar

press release

Limpopo Provincial Government Executive Council lead by Premier Mr Chupu Mathabatha will meet the community of Elandsdoring Township in Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality

The Premier of Limpopo Mr Chupu Mathabatha and Members of Executive Council will embark on EXCO Imbizo Programme at Elandsdoring Township. The purpose of the programme is to engage members of the communities to address service delivery matters.

According to the latest StatsSA Community Households Survey shows that Limpopo is currently at 94.1% electricity connection and also indicates that the province has the highest proportion of households living in formal dwellings.

The 2016 General Households Survey shows an increase of 57% of people with access to proper sanitation.

At the moment the number of people with access to clean water in the Limpopo is at 74, 7% against the targeted 90% by year 2020.

Since 2014, the province spent no less than R2.6 billion in upgrading 260 kilometers of road network from gravel to tar and over 380 lane kilometers was rehabilitated. During the same period the province has built a total of 14 new bridges.

The Premier of Limpopo has promised to visit communities to address service delivery backlogs and following this pronouncement a preliminary research was carried out by the Provincial Communication Services at Elandsdoring Township and surrounding areas to determine the service delivery challenges facing communities. The main concerns found were in the following departments;

Health (shortage of adequate ambulances at Philadelphia Hospital, some staff use their own cars to assist patients, Elandsdoring Clinic operates five days a week for eight hours and it also has shortage of professional nurses and security).

Community Safety and Liaison: The community alleged that there is no police action to cases of rape and housebreaking reported at Dennilton Police station.

Education: The department provided less exercise books this year and that has angered parents but Moutse Circuit Manager engaged the Principals and SGB for intervention. Overcrowding of learners at Ndjinga Wine and Primary School. As part of intervention the Grade 7 learners have been moved to OR Tambo Comprehensive.

Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure: A need for storm water drainage in OR Tambo is needed. The community requests three low bridges at Jabulani D1, D2 and D3.

CoGHSTA: Allegation of poor quality of houses and inspection from CoGHSTA and municipality.

Issued by: Limpopo Provincial Government