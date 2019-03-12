South Africa: Risk of Load Shedding On Tuesday

Eskom says there is a possibility of load shedding today.

"Eskom did not implement load shedding yesterday. This is due to some generating units returning to service. However, the high risk of load shedding remains for today," said the power utility.

It further added that load shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

"We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand."

Eskom advised its customers to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal website, and plan on the assumption that load shedding will take place.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact our Customer Contact Centre on 0860 037 566.