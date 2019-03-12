Tanzania: Concern As Donors Release Only 6.7pc of Funds Pledged

Dodoma — Tanzania has received only Sh144 billion in budgetary support from its development partners, seven months since the 2018/19 financial year started.

That was said by Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

The amount is only 6.7 per cent of development funds amounting to Sh2.1 trillion that donors pledged to disburse to Tanzania during the 2018/19 financial year.

Presenting the government's financial plan for 2019/20, Dr Mpango said during the 2018/19 financial year the government planned to spend Sh12.007 trillion on development projects.

Out of the money, donors were to contribute Sh2.1 trillion while Sh9.876 trillion was to be sourced domestically.

He said between July 2018 and January 2019, the government issued Sh2.789 trillion for various development projects.

Sh3.803 trillion has been spent on settling debts associated with the construction of development projects.

"So far, we have set aside Sh1.434 trillion for development projects," he said.