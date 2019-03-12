Uganda: Maureen Kyalya to Run for President in 2021

Former presidential candidate, Ms Maureen Kyalya has expressed her interest to once again run for the country's highest office.

Ms Kyalya made the revelation during a telephone interview with Daily Monitor.

"I will stand in 2021, God willing. I am coming in my own political party whose registration will be finalized in July this year," she said.

When she last contested in 2016, Ms Kyalya managed only 40,598 Votes representing (0.44%). President Museveni won with 5,617,503 votes representing 60.75 percent, followed by Dr Kiiza Besigye who garnered 3,270,290 votes representing 35.37 in the controversial election.

Ms Kyalya becomes the second person to make public their intentions after Bobi Wine exclusively last week told Daily Monitor that he and his team had resolved to challenge President Museveni in the 2021 general presidential elections.

Commenting on his presidential declaration, Ms Kyalya said that the Kyadondo East MP is trying to pose a challenge to the Buganda King so that he is the one worshiped.

"I think he is crazy. Bobi Wine is trying to start a war that will raise a fundamental question; he (Bobi Wine) and him (Kabaka) who is superior in Buganda which has significant implications for destroying or suspending the Buganda Kingdom yet again and I doubt he has even thought about what his fellow Baganda will lose from that," she said.

"Truthfully the head of state for Uganda is supposed to be the Kabaka of Buganda. The President is supposed to be the Prime Minister per the 1962 constitution. Uganda was set up like UK and that is not just politically but a fundamental spiritual and cultural balance situation because Uganda is not an ordinary country. Bobi Wine wants to change this truth," she added.