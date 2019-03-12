Uganda: Mysterious Fires Gut 22 Houses in Lira

Mysterious fires have razed down 22 houses at Akia parish, Adekokwok Sub-county in Lira District in less than one week.

Local leaders said six houses got burnt on Thursday last week while 16 houses were razed down by another mysterious fire on Monday. The burnt buildings included grass-thatched huts and semi-permanent structures.

Mr Patrick Ogwang, a resident of Te-Obato village who witnessed the incident said the first fire started from Te-obwolo village before spreading to the neighbouring Owango-moko village.

"We received a notice that a mysterious fire had started burning houses in Te-obwolo village and when we came we started praying. A dog appeared with a strange behavior before it stated vomiting. It later jumped on some of the residents before several houses started burning," Mr Ogwang said.

Ms Jennifer Omedi, a resident of Te-obato village in Akia parish, said: "We had gone for a burial in the neighbourhood on Monday and when fire started razing my neighbour's house, children who were at home started removing property from the house before another house caught fire," she said.

Several houses got burnt on Monday. "No sooner had we started praying than my house started burning," Ms Omedi added.

According to Ms Omedi, a wild smoke first covers the whole building before it starts burning.

Adekokwok Sub-county chairman, Mr Moses Mike Alengo, said when he first received a notice about the incident he sent the area councilor to assess the situation.

"When I left to alert the police fire crew, I came and found other five houses burning just 200 metres away from us," Mr Alengo said.

However, the woman councilor representing Adekokwok and Agali Sub-county, Ms Santa Angela, said there was some calm in the area on Tuesday morning.

"The prayer is ongoing right now and the situation is still normal. Through prayers I think we can save these families," she said.