Namibia: Teen Arrested for Allegedly Dumping New-Born Baby

A SIXTEEN-year-old girl was arrested on Sunday after she allegedly dumped her new-born at Katjina Katji village in the Kavango West region.

The police's crime investigations coordinator for that region, deputy commissioner Rudolf Mbumba told Nampa on Monday that the girl is facing charges of murder and concealment of birth.

Mbumba said the suspect allegedly gave birth to the baby in her sleeping hut without any assistance and wrapped a cloth around it before dumping it close to a path at an unknown time on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested and detained at Mururani police cells and is due to appear in court soon, Mbumba said.

-Nampa