Angola: President Sends Condolences to Victims of Air Crash in Ethiopia

Luanda, 12 March — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday sent a message of condolences to the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali over the crash of an aircraft belonging to Ethiopian Airlines on Sunday.

The plane belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, which made the connection between Addis Ababa and Nairobi, Kenya, crashed Sunday with 157 people on board. They all died.

"I became aware, with deepest consternation, of the tragic plane crash of an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, which resulted in the death of all the occupants of the aircraft that transported them from Addis Ababa to Nairobi," the Angolan President said in a note of the press.