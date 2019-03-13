Kenya/Ghana: Injured Olunga Ruled Out of Kenya, Ghana Tie

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nairobi News

Harambee Stars striker Micheal Olunga (right) under pressure from Ghana's Nicholas Opoku during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (file photo).

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has been dealt a great blow with on-form striker Michael Olunga ruled out of the final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Ghana on March 23.

Olunga who has been on form for his side Kashiwa Reysol in the Japanese second tier league picked up a hamstring injury in the side's 1-0 win over Albirex Niigata that has since ruled him out for the next three weeks.

In his place, Migne has called in Zesco United forward Jesse Were who had been previously overlooked despite also doing well for his Zambian club.

Olunga will be a great miss for Migne especially coming at a time when he had picked up brilliant form scoring three goals in the last three games for Reysol and slowly becoming a cult hero for Reysol.

The forward scored in the massive 3-0 win over Ethiopia and pressurized Ghana to an own goal in the 1-0 win at the Kasarani Stadium last September.

The team is scheduled to hit camp on Sunday ahead of the tie with foreign based players led by skipper Victor Wanyama expected to link up with the team in Nairobi.