Kenya: Kibra MP Shares Ugly Side of Cancer Treatment

Kibra MP Ken Okoth has shared a photo of himself showing the ugly side of cancer.

The youthful MP is undergoing treatment for stage four Colorectal cancer (colon cancer).

He posted the picture on social media while responding to a concerned Kenyan who had asked for an update on the treatment.

"Hallo Mheshimiwa Ken Okoth, how are you fairing? You crossed my mind today. Am praying for your quick recovery," posted Wambui.

Hallo Mheshimiwa @okothkenneth How are you fairing? You crossed my mind today. Am praying for your quick recovery.

- BENJIE (@WambuiBMW) March 11, 2019

The MP responded; "Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system."

Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system. #CancerAwareness #WeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/48Eotzbz6v

-- Kenneth Okoth, MP Kibra (@okothkenneth) March 11, 2019

Soon after he posted the picture, Twitter was ablaze with messages of love and prayers from across the country.

Here are some of the get well soon messages that people sent him.

Praying for you ...

-- Joy Doreen BIIRA (@JoyDoreenBiira) March 12, 2019

We pray for you; that you get the strength and determination to go through.

-- Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) March 12, 2019

You will get through it my colleague. Be strong mhesh

-- HON RUTH MWANIKI MP KIGUMO CONSTITUENCY (@Mp_Kigumo) March 12, 2019

No doubt, my Brother... ... .Ken Okoth is the Real Deal!!! Stay strong, my Brother... ... .looking forward to seeing you on THE BENCH again!!!!! . https://t.co/1CcQkISrqg

-- Jeff Koinange, MBS (@KoinangeJeff) March 12, 2019

Cancer is indeed a monster! It's heartbreaking looking at one of the best legislators we have in Kenya. May the Lord heal you Hon Ken Okoth. #WeShallOvercome https://t.co/A1F0qfX3Ae

-- Hon. William Chepkut (@Chepkut_William) March 12, 2019

The 41-year-old MP announced in February that he had been diagnosed with stage four Colorectal cancer with metastases to the liver and which was incurable.

He admitted that the diagnosis came a little too late but he will pull through.