Kenya/Ghana: Ghana Calls Up Star Players for Afcon Match Against Kenya

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nairobi News

Harambee Stars striker Micheal Olunga (right) under pressure from Ghana's Nicholas Opoku during an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani (file photo).

Kenya is likely to line up against a star-studded Ghanaian team when the two nations meet in the final Group D fixture of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The match is set for Accra on March 22 and Black Stars' coach Kwesi Appiah has summoned among other players Belgium-based defender Joseph Aidoo.

Team captain Asamoah Gyan and Daniel Amartey have however been ruled out with injuries with Andrew Ayew set to don the captain's armband.

Five players are also in line to make their debuts for the Black Stars, including Asante Kotoko's duo of Amos Frimpong and goalkeeper Felix Anan.

SEEKING REVENGE

Both players starred for the club against Kariobangi Sharks during a Caf Confederation Cup clash in December.

The Black Stars are seeking revenge over Sebastian Migne's Harambee Stars following the 1-0 loss they suffered in the first leg in Nairobi last September.

Although both teams have already booked their tickets to the biennial tournament, the match winner will finish top of the group, which also has Ethiopia.

Migne has already named his squad which includes captain Victor Wanyama, goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and debutant Chris Mbamba.

Ghana Squad - Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa), Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)

Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu (Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz, France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Fenerbahçe, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Ernest Asante (Al Jazira, UAE), Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid, Spain), Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitoria SC, Portugal), Jeffery Schlupp (Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)

Strikers: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, England)