12 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Migne Banking on Masoud Juma to Bring Down Black Stars

By Nahashon Musungu

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has backed Masoud Juma to lead the line during his side's final match in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Ghana.

Migne is without his lead striker Michael Olunga, who is injured and has already called up Zesco United's Jesse Were to provide cover.

Olunga, Cliff Nyakeya and Kenyan Premier League leading scorer Allan Wanga are the other options available for Migne in the attack for this contest against the Black Stars on March 23.

"It will be a good opportunity for another player to show his worth. It was difficult until now to have Masoud (Juma) in the team, maybe it will be a good opportunity for him to show his quality before Afcon, maybe to have another option," said Migne.

LEAGUE TOP SCORER

Juma topped the goal scoring charts in the Kenyan Premier League with 17-goals in 2017. He has however yet to hit those heights despite stints in South Africa at Cape Town City, in Oman and currently in Libya at Al Nasr.

Migne, who is yet to lose a competitive match since taking over as the team's head coach, also believes his side can still beat Ghana even without Olunga.

"Of course, it will be difficult (without Olunga) but do not forget we have beaten Ghana without Wanyama, without Ovella, so we will try and find a solution," he said.

Stars have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the match against Ghana will merely be used to determine which of the two teams will finish top of Group D which also has the already eliminated Ethiopia.

