South Africa: #StateCaptureInquiry - Tom Moyane Applies to Cross-Examine Pravin Gordhan

The state capture commission is expected to hear an application on Wednesday by former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan told the commission last year that former president Jacob Zuma had his heart set on installing Moyane as SARS commissioner.

Fin24 reported at the time that Gordhan told commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he moved to advise the president to test his preferred candidate against others when choosing the next SARS commissioner. Gordhan said he was ignored by then president Zuma.

Gordhan was fighting Moyane's bid to cross-examine him because he believed Moyane was being used to advance an EFF campaign against him, according to Business Day.

On Wednesday, the commission is also expected to continue hearing testimony relating to Eskom from former business rescue practitioner of Optimum Coal Mine Piers Marsden and former mineral resources department director general Thibedi Ramontja.

Earlier this week, Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility, testified that Eskom appeared to have misled National Treasury about the quality of coal from a Gupta-owned coal mine to secure a R2.9bn contract, Fin24 reported.

The commission indicated in a statement that its legal team was in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witnesses who would be called to appear before it over the next few weeks.

News24