Kenya: Newly Signed 'Cheche' Spells Out His Mission At Leopards' Den

Harambee Stars defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng hopes his three-month stint at AFC Leopards will end on a successful note.

The experienced centre back who has enjoyed stints in Sweden, USA and Saudi Arabia re-joined Leopards on a short-term loan on Monday and is in line to make his debut in Wednesday's league match against Sofapaka in Kakamega.

STUNNED

"I want to start playing immediately, help the team win matches and prepare in the best possible way for the Africa Cup of Nations. Then we will see what comes up next," Ochieng said.

Ochieng put pen to paper for Ingwe three days after Leopards stunned Tusker 2-1 in a league match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

His signing was also confirmed after Leopards officials visited Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli and received a Sh1 million contribution to help the team offset players' accrued training allowances.

POSSIBLE SIGNINGS

"We are thankful following this gesture and now I request friends of the club, especially leaders from Western Kenya, to come and support the team," club treasurer Oliver Napali said.

Besides Cheche, Leopards have been linked with a host of players including Sofapaka's Pistone Mutamba, Rwandan defensive midfielder Richard Kalissa and an unnamed Cameroonian striker who is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday.