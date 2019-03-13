South Africa: Sanity Check - ANC 2019 Election Manifesto's Promises vs SA's Pesky Reality

analysis

The 2019 general elections have -- as we've previously observed -- brought out some extravagant and unlikely campaign pledges from local political parties. While much of the ANC's manifesto is not new, the ruling party also gets in on the action when it comes to some big promises accompanied by minimal implementation detail.

When the ANC's election manifesto was released in January 2019, it was slammed by the DA for consisting of little more than "empty promises" -- a claim denied by the ANC, with Gwede Mantashe saying that "if you go through the economic section of the [manifesto], we went into details on what we are going to do".

But implementation details are thin on the ground in the document. The party came in for particular criticism of its ambitious (but not ambitious enough) jobs target, at 275,000 new jobs a year.

Other aspects of the party's promises to voters have received less attention, however. Here follows a closer look at a few.

An ANC government will 'allocate at least 30% of the government's procurement spend to small businesses and co-operatives'.

With government's procurement spend currently sitting at around R800-billion a year, this would amount to a healthy R240-billion...