12 March 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Us 'Very Disappointed' With SA Vote On Venezuela

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Washington also expects SA to extradite former Mozambican finance minister to the US -- even though Pretoria says it has already decided to extradite him to Maputo.

The United States found it "very disappointing" that South Africa voted in the UN Security Council in February 2019 against a US resolution which called for fresh elections in Venezuela to resolve the worsening humanitarian crisis in the country.

US Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy suggested that given South Africa's own history of suffering it should have been more sympathetic to the suffering of the Venezuelan people under President Nicolás Maduro.

Nagy said South Africa had often voted against the US in the Security Council. Since 2017 it had only voted with the US about 18% of the time, which put Pretoria in the lowest 10% of voting coincidence with Washington.

Venezuela will definitely be on US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan's agenda on his visit to South Africa, which began on Tuesday 12 March 2019, to meet government officials, civil society and business, Nagy said in a telephone briefing from Rwanda to African journalists.

Nagy was also adamant that Washington expects South Africa to extradite former Mozambican finance minister Manuel...

