Kenya: New-Look Kenya Pipeline Eye Continental Glory

Kenya Pipeline jet out to Egypt Wednesday night for the 2019 Women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship confident of bringing back the trophy, but still licking wounds from losing seven key players and their head coach last December.

Stand-in head coach Margaret Indakala named four debutantes in her 14-woman traveling squad, which was also handed the flag by Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Limited Acting Managing Director Hudson Andambi in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Undoubtedly, Pipeline is longing to meet their new-found foes KCB at some stage in the March 16 to 25 competition and avenge defeat.

"Eight of our soldiers were taken by a rival club," said pioneer Pipeline player Wanja Kanyi, quoting the Book of Judges to encourage the largely-changed squad with story of Gideon, the military leader, judge and prophet, who won a decisive victory over a Midianite army with a troop of 300 'valiant' men.

"It's all about teamwork. You need each other. A battle is won by a team, not an individual."

Andambi warned the seven-time former African champions that the task ahead is not easy.

"It needs hard work, diligence and team work to do well. Embrace discipline, which is the foundation of success. I know KPC team will make Kenya proud because you have what it takes to win.

"I wish your former colleagues would have stayed a bit longer, but teach them a lesson that they would rather not have gone," said Andambi, before revealing that the company had improved the team's salaries, house allowances and medical cover.

He exuded confidence that the "trophy is coming back home" and urged the former national champions to make Kenya proud again by clinching their eighth title.

Pipeline last won the African title in 2005 in Nairobi.

Team captain Triza Atuka noted that new players in team are hungry for glory.

"We have blended well and gelled as a group. It's time to go to war. The challenges we have had will make victory even sweeter," she said.

Indakala served as assistant for five years before the baton was passed to her after Munala decamped to KCB.

It will be her first time as head coach at the annual continental showpiece. Players going to the Africa club championship for the first time are centre Gladys Ekaru, Betty Sifuna and Esther Mutinda straight from Kwanthanze Girls and Edna Mwombe.

Indakala said the team is ready for the championship. "We are going to bring the trophy back to Kenya," she said.

Indakala said Pipeline's sternest tests will come from teams from Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia and Cameroon, as well as five-time champions Prisons and 2006 winners KCB both from Kenya.

Team Manager Kasuja Wanyonyi said Pipeline remains a formidable side despite the raid from KCB, who employed Munala and seven players from Pipeline, including stars Noel Murambi, Violet Makuto and Leonida Kasaya.

Wanyonyi noted that right attackers Gaudencia Makokha and Esther Wangeci will bring valuable experience got from plying their trade in Poland and France, respectively.

This year's edition has attracted 21 teams from across the continent. KCB was among the first teams to arrive in Egypt. Munala's side has been camping there since March 8.

Kenya Pipeline squad:

Centres - Triza Atuka (captain), Yvonne Sinaida, Christine Siwa, Gladys Ekaru; Left attackers - Sharon Jepchumba, Naomi Too, Edna Mwombe, Betty Sifuna; Right attackers - Gaudencia Makokha, Esther Wangeci; Setters - Janet Wanja, Esther Mutinda; Liberos - Agrippina Kundu, Celestine Nyongesa.