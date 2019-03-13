Kenya: Plane Crash Claims Three Generations of Canadian Family

Six members of one Canadian family were among those killed in the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet on Sunday, it has emerged.

Three generations of the Dixit-Vaidya family were travelling on a family holiday to Kenya, where Ms Kosha Vaidya, 37, was born. She had not been back to visit her birthplace in years.

She was travelling with her husband Prerit Dixit, 45, two daughters, Ashka, 14 and Anushka, 13, and parents Pannagesh Vaidya, 71, and mother Hansini Vaidya, 63.

All 157 people on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302, from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, were killed.

TRIBUTE

Ms Vaidya's brother, Manant Vaidya, said the family holiday to Kenya was supposed to be the first visit for his sister to her birthplace in decades.

He said the teenage girls were excited about plans to go on a safari.

Ms Vaidya worked for the Canadian Hearing Society as a HR adviser. The Hearing Society issued a statement calling her a "remarkable person ... who had a brilliant future ahead of her."

"She will be greatly missed and remembered for her intelligence, professionalism and dynamic personality," said Julia Dumanian, president and CEO of the Canadian Hearing Society.

HALF-MAST

The family lived in Brampton, just outside of Toronto, and the girls attended schools in the Peel District.

"This is an unbelievably tragic situation," said Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton.

He said the flags at City Hall would be flown at half-mast until further notice.

"As more details become known, I will provide a further update on how Brampton residents can assist this family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow and reflection," he said in a statement.