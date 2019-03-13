Seychelles: President Faure Hosts Ceremony to Mark 15th Anniversary of the Young Citizens Movement

press release

President Danny Faure hosted a reception ceremony to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Young Citizens Movement at State House this afternoon.

The movement was founded on 12 March 2004, and provides primary and secondary school children with a national organisation that they can join on a voluntary basis. Through various programmes, the organisation provides school-aged children with more enriching and motivating opportunities outside the classroom to become more engaged, active citizens.

President Faure thanked the facilitators for their dedication and devotion in the development and success of the organisation, and the parents and the Seychelles National Youth Council for their continuous support.

"15 years later, the country continues to face challenges that affect our young people. But as I stand here I see a group of people that are committed to doing their part to do more for our children, to nurture their love and commitment to their country. I have faith in the future of this country and our young citizens," said the President at the ceremony.

He added, "Today I wish to renew my commitment and that of government to continue to support the Young Citizens Movement and I would like to invite others to join in schools where there is a lack of facilitators, to join hands in helping this organisation continue to succeed."

The President also called upon successful businesses in the community to come forward and offer support to organisations that work to empower young people, such as the Seychelles Scouts Association.

On her part the Director of the Young Citizens, Miss Anne-Marie Adrienne, said that though they do face many challenges in their work, they stay committed and determined to teach those young children the principles of savoir-faire and savoir-vivre.

The President's address was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.

Also present at the reception this afternoon was the Chief Executive Officer for the Seychelles National Youth Council, Miss Penny Belmont, and facilitators of the Young Citizens Movement.