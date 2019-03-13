Zimbabwe: MDC Youth Boss Says Will Not Block Chamisa Challengers

MDC youth assembly chair Happymore Chidziva says party youths will not block anyone from challenging Nelson Chamisa but insists they were firmly behind the 41-year-old politician's continued leadership.

The main opposition holds its elective congress in May this year.

MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora has not hidden his ambitions to go for Chamisa's job, igniting agitation among party activists who feel the latter should stay as party boss.

Chamisa has invited strong condemnation from observers who feel he was working contrary to the party's vows to democracy after his followers have shown intolerance for his challenge.

Chidziva told NewZimbabwe.com any party member was free to throw their hat in the ring, adding, as the youth assembly, they were clear on who they wanted as president.

"As the youth assembly, we are 100 percent behind the candidature of president Nelson Chamisa and no one will be barred from contesting," said the firebrand youth boss and legislator.

He added, "It's not like we are barring anyone from contesting President Chamisa. We are strategically deploying him to be the leader of the movement."

Mwonzora is reportedly developing cold feet over a Chamisa challenge and has been linked to an attempt to go for the much easier Vice President job.