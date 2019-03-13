Nigeria: May 29 - Buhari Sets Up Inauguration Committee

Ahead of May 29 swearing-in ceremony, President Muhammadu Buhari has set up inauguration committee to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The president has also appointed his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, as the chairman of a committee saddled with the responsibility of auditing the policies, programmes and projects inherited and those initiated and executed by the incumbent administration.

A statement entitled, "Constitution of the Inter-ministerial Presidential Inauguration Committee," and signed by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office, Olusegun Adekunle, listed other members of the inauguration committee.

These include the Ministers Information and Culture, Interior, Foreign Affairs, FCT, and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, among others.

The terms of reference for the committee include "planning and execution of all approved activities for the inauguration, co-opting any organisation(s) person(s) relevant towards the successful execution of the programme; document for posterity, all planned activities for the Inauguration; and carry out any other assignment as may be required towards the successful implementation of the programme."

The committee, the statement added, will be inaugurated tomorrow, Thursday, March 14.

Similarly, the Osinbajo-led committee, which is billed for inauguration on Friday, March 15, is tasked "to audit and determine the status of implementation of policies, programmes and projects either inherited or commenced by the Buhari-led administration".

"To identify and highlight a residue of works and challenges that may militate against their successful implementation and prepare and produce a detailed working document that would guide the incoming cabinet members on the direction of government regarding policies, programmes and projects, among other responsibilities," the statement added.

The release, which was also signed by Mr Adekunle, and dated Wednesday, March 13, listed other members of the committee as the President's chief of staff, head of civil service of the federation, ministers of budget and national planning, finance, power, works and housing, among others.

Mr Buhari, who won his reelection bid in February is expected to commence his last lap in office from May 29.