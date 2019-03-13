Mozambique: Maputo Mayor Bans Women's Day March

Recently elected Maputo mayor Eneas Comiche banned a march on International Women's Day, 8 March, organised by the respected women's organisation Forum Mulher, on the grounds that it would block roads and cause congestion, as well as being too noisy. (Carta de Mocambique 6 Mar)

The ban follows police intervention to stop a children's Mardi Gras procession, and to confiscate t-shirts being handed out by the Public Integrity Centre saying "I will not pay the secret debt". (this newsletter 4 Mar, 5 Feb, 21 Jan)

Meanwhile, two community radio journalists remain in jail in Cabo Delgado, apparently for reporting the war there. Amnesty International issued an appeal over the first of those detained, Amade Abubacar .The public prosecutor in Cabo Delgado responded by taking a group of journalists to the Mieze penitentiary outside Pemba to interview Abubacar, in the presence of the prosecutor and the prison governor. Abubacar reportedly said he was not being mistreated. But he is not allowed any visitors, even family, so there is no independent confirmation. Zitamar (7 Mar) notes that the state-owned daily newspaper Noticias (7 Mar) said Abubacar is “associated with the armed group that’s behind attacks in Cabo Delgado,” which is the still unproven charge.