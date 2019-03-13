South Africa: Former Proteas Wicketkeeper Named Middlesex Assistant Coach

Cape Town — Former South African wicketkeeper Nic Pothas has been appointed as assistant coach of English county club, Middlesex.

The 45-year-old will join Middlesex immediately as Stuart Law's deputy, having been interim head coach of the West Indies men's team.

Since retiring from playing in 2011, Pothas has worked as Director of Cricket for the Guernsey Cricket Board, as both specialist fielding coach and interim head coach with Sri Lanka and most recently alongside Law in the Caribbean.

"It is a great honour to be joining arguably the most prestigious club in England, steeped in history and success," Pothas told the Middlesex official website.

"I'm looking forward to joining a great group of players and staff in bringing success to Middlesex Cricket and their supporters as well as renewing a working relationship with Stuart Law, with whom I share an aligned philosophy to improving players and environments.

"It goes without saying that having Lords as your home is like being a kid at Christmas again."

Pothas played three ODIs for South Africa in 2000.

Former Proteas star batsman AB de Villiers has signed to play for Middlesex in their Twenty20 Blast, which starts at July 18.

NIC POTHAS INTERVIEW ??We caught up with our new Assistant Coach Nic Pothas after training down at @MTSCricket today! Watch it here ?? https://t.co/IgeL5cwt8O pic.twitter.com/IUutlPW8oK-- Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) March 11, 2019

Source: Sport24