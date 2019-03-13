South Africa: Gupta Naturalisation 'Still a Mystery', but 'The Truth Will Come Up' - Home Affairs Committee

Where the Gupta family members' applications for early naturalisation were processed "is still a mystery".

On Tuesday, the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs continued with its inquiry into the early naturalisation of Ajay Gupta, his wife Shivani, mother Angoori, and sons Kamal Kant Singhala and Surya Kant Singhala.

This naturalisation applications happened during former minister Malusi Gigaba's first stint in the home affairs portfolio.

Committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke said it was still a struggle to get Ashu Chawla - a central figure in the Guptas' naturalisation saga - before Parliament. Chawla, a Gupta lieutenant, is in India and Parliament's rules and processes aren't geared to haul him from there. Added to that, he insists on flying business class.

Ndifelani Dombo, a back-office clerk who deals with applications in the Department of Home Affairs, appeared before the committee on Tuesday.

In Dombo's sworn statement, he said he had never been to the now-defunct Gupta computer company Sahara or their compound in Saxonwold, and that he never took departmental documents to the Guptas.

He said he received their application for early naturalisation through the department's internal postal service.

The committee wanted to know where the application was lodged. It bears the stamp of the Alexandra home affairs office, but it indicates that it was signed at Sahara's offices.

Dombo couldn't shed any light on the matter.

"Where this application was processed, is still a mystery," said Chauke. "But the truth will come up."

"The conclusion we have is someone from Home Affairs went to Sahara Computers."

Chauke said it was "not far from state capture".

The committee will finalise its report on the matter later this week.

Source: News24