Rwanda: RRA Off to Egypt for Africa Club Champs

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) women's volleyball club depart Kigali on Wednesday with high ambitions ahead of the 2019 Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt.

Under the tutelage of Christophe Mudahinyuka who was appointed as the club's caretaker last Friday, RRA head to Egypt Wednesday afternoon, at 2pm, aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The tax collectors will be looking to make one step better than last year when they finished in fifth position after beating Cameroonian side Bafia in straight sets as giants Al Ahly, of Egypt, beat Tunisia's Carthage to lift the title.

The tournament runs from Thursday through March 26 in the Egyptian captain - Cairo.

"We did our last training session yesterday (Monday) evening, and all the players are up for the huge task in Egypt. Our main target is to do better than last year," Mudahinyuka told Times Sport on Tuesday.

Mudahinyuka was hastily signed as RRA caretaker last week following the sacking of former Kenyan head coach Dorcus Ndasaba and her assistant Jean de Dieu Masumbuko

When asked which teams to keep a close eye on in Egypt, he said: "It is still early to tell, but - as always - North African clubs are always among the favorites."

"We are yet to know who we will meet in the group stage."

Meanwhile, two-time reigning champions Gisagara will represent the country in the 2019 Africa Men's Club Championships late this month, also to be held in Egypt.

Local heavyweights, RRA, were established in 2008 and have since won seven league titles, including the last seven in a row, which is a true statement of their dominance.

Full squad

Liberos:Beatrice Uwamahoro and Denise Mukamana

Setters:Ernestine Akimanizanye and Lorande Ingabire

Left-attackers: Regine Izabayo, Seraphine Mukantambara and Margret Munyalo

Centre-blockers:Hope Musaniwabo, Marie Paul Umutesi, Euphrance Niyomukesha and Beatrice Uwimana

Right-attackers:Theodosie Nyirimana and Benitha Mukandayisenga