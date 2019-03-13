Namibia: Agriculture Ministry Plays Hide and Seek On Timber Harvesting

THE ministry of agriculture has shied away from responding to burning questions regarding timber harvesting in Kavango East.

Over the past two weeks, The Namibian has published articles on timber harvesting mostly by a group of elites from Rundu who had hit the government with an avalanche of applications to cut down 200 000 trees, and on exports of timber increasing from 22 truckloads in 2015 to 208 truckloads during the first two months of this year.

Executive director in the ministry of agriculture Percy Misika did not respond to questions sent to him last week on what the ministry was doing to ensure that timber is not transported and then exported illegally and how the ministry plans to regulate this lucrative industry.

Agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb, told The Namibian at parliament last week, to refer questions on timber harvesting to the ministry's spokesperson Margaret Kalo.

Hot spots for timber harvesting are Kavango East, Kavango West and Zambezi regions with 200 000 trees set to be cut over a five-year period.

Environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda told The Namibian yesterday that their stance is that any harvesting of timber should be done in compliance with the provisions of the Environmental Management Act.

"We are against any illegal harvesting of timber. Timber harvesting is a listed activity under our Environmental Management Act and should not be carried out without an environmental clearance certificate," he said.

One requirement for an application for an environmental clearance certificate is that an environmental assessment be conducted to determine the potential impact and risks to the environment due to harvesting.

Muyunda added that the environment ministry has urged the agriculture ministry to ensure that timber harvesting permits are only given to applicants with environmental clearance certificates.

Asked whether the ministry was worried about the high number of permits, he said they are more concerned with the permits that were issued without environmental clearance certificates.

He further said uncontrolled tree harvesting will affect the forests and ultimately the ecosystem.

"It will impact the functionality of our ecosystem and the ability for the environment to sustain life. Deforestation is one of the human activities that causes climate change. Namibia is very vulnerable to the impacts of climate change since it is a dry country," he said.

Rosewood is protected worldwide because of over-exploitation. Experts say some of the tree species take 100 years to reach maturity. In Namibia's sub-continental forests, some of the trees being cut down are 400 years old and there are fears that these forests might never regenerate.