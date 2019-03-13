Sudan: Staff - Hospitals Scene of Protests Today, Strike Tomorrow

Khartoum — Today, medical staff throughout Sudan will stage protests in anticipation of the large civil disobedience action scheduled for tomorrow. The medical workers have confirmed their participation in the strike.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese Medical and Health Staff Group holds protest vigils for all medical staff in all hospitals in the country, a day before the civil disobedience action scheduled for Wednesday throughout Sudan.

The strike have been called for by the forces signatory to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which aim to oust President Omar Al Bashir and his regime from the rule of the country.

According to a joint statement by the medical and health staff yesterday, the actions include holding protest vigils in front of pharmaceutical companies and companies of medical laboratory supplies and medical devices and equipment today.

The group added in the statement that staff will join in the civil disobedience on Wednesday in all medical companies in the public and private sectors and in all state administrative institutions. Health staff will strike in hospitals in the public and private sectors as well.

A week ago a civil disobedience action in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum caused near-empty streets without traffic or pedestrians.

The same day numerous Sudanese hospitals were the scene of protests by medical staff, while the Sudanese Pharmacists Association claimed 85 per cent of all pharmacies were on strike and closed that day.