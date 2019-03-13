Sudan: Mumtaz Receives Wali (governor) of East Darfur State

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Hamid Mumtaz, Tuesday received the Wali (governor) of East Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Suleiman Mokhtar Haj Al-Makki, and discussed the situations of the state, especially the security and stability fields, the voluntary return of refugees and displaced persons, peace and peaceful co-existence of the citizens in the state.

Mumtaz has affirmed the importance of concern with sustainable development and implementation of agricultural projects, arrangement for the coming agricultural season, easing the living conditions for the people and completing strategic development projects in the state, including Abu-Karenka - Deain road.

Al-Makki has informed Mumtaz on progress of the Sudanese Certificate Examination in the state and the continuous work to deliver services to the people, especially the water, health and education fields.