12 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: France's Macron Eyes Investments in Strategic Djibouti

Tagged:

Related Topics

French President Emmanuel Macron is offering support for Djibouti to boost its economy and pursue further peace in the Horn of Africa region.

Macron met with Djibouti's President Omar Guelleh, who encouraged French companies to invest in local infrastructure.

Macron heads later Tuesday to Ethiopia as part of an African trip aimed at shoring up military and economic ties.

Macron praised Djibouti as "a historic partner and strategically." He called for further economic cooperation and intensifying the fight against piracy. French CEOs joined him on the trip to Djibouti, home to a key French naval base.

Djibouti is seen as relatively stable within a volatile region, and its strategic location on one of the world's busiest shipping lanes has attracted interest from other world powers.

Somalia

Govt Bans Old Antonov Planes From Its Airspace

The Somali government is banning four types of Antonov airplanes from flying in Somali airspace, citing safety reasons. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.